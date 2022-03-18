19-year-old found shot dead on West Side

A teenager was found shot dead Thursday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 19-year-old was found lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to the face and head in the 1400 block of South Kenneth Avenue, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released his identity.

A witness told police they saw a silver SUV flee the scene after shots were fired

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.