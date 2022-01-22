19-year-old man shot to death in Gresham

A 19-year-old man is dead after he was shot several times in Gresham Friday night.

The man was standing outside in the 9000 block of S. Normal around 9 p.m., when he was shot multiple times in the legs, police said.

He was taken to Christ Hospital and initially listed in good condition, unable to provide details.

While at the hospital several more gunshot wounds were found on his body, switching his condition to critical, police said.

The man later died from the wounds, according to police.

No one is in custody at this time, and Area Two detectives are investigating.