19-year-old man walking on sidewalk in Chicago is shot dead

A 19-year-old man was shot dead Saturday afternoon in Austin on the West Side.

About 1:50 p.m. the teen was walking on the sidewalk in the 5000 block of West Augusta Boulevard when two males approached him and fired shots, striking him in the shoulder and back, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

