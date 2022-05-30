19-year-old reported missing from Hyde Park

article

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 19-year-old who was reported missing over the weekend from the Hyde Park neighborhood.

Christopher Perry was last seen Friday in the 5400 block of South Ridgewood Court, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Perry is 6-foot-1, 120 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380 or dial 911.