19-year-old shot in East Garfield Park

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 19-year-old was standing outside around 9:32 a.m. when an SUV pulled up and someone inside started shooting in his direction in the 700 block of North Homan Avenue, police said.

He struck in the left leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.