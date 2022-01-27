19-year-old shot while riding in car in Archer Heights

A teenager was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 19-year-old was in the front passenger seat of a car around 9:30 p.m. when he was struck in the back by gunfire coming from the sidewalk in the 5000 block of South Komensky Avenue, police said.

Friends took him to St. Anthony Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP