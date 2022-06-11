Expand / Collapse search

19-year-old shot while walking in Grand Crossing neighborhood

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old was shot in Grand Crossing on the South Side Saturday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 7200 block of South Harvard Street.

At about 12:10 p.m., the man was walking when an unknown black vehicle pulled up and someone began firing shots.

The victim was struck in the thigh, and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating. 