19-year-old woman shot on Chicago's West Side

A 19-year-old woman was shot late Friday night on Chicago's West Side, police said.

According to police, the woman was inside a building in the 5200 block of west North Avenue, around 11:50 p.m., when shots were fired from a sidewalk.

The woman was taken to a local hospital by a friend, with a gunshot wound to the left arm. Police say she is in fair condition.

There is no one in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.