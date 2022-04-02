19-year-old woman shot on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old woman was shot late Friday night on Chicago's West Side, police said.
According to police, the woman was inside a building in the 5200 block of west North Avenue, around 11:50 p.m., when shots were fired from a sidewalk.
The woman was taken to a local hospital by a friend, with a gunshot wound to the left arm. Police say she is in fair condition.
There is no one in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.