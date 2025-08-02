Chicago crime: 19-year-old woman shot, critically hurt on West Side, police say

A 19-year-old woman was shot and critically injured on the city’s West Side late Friday night.

The incident happened in the 4300 block of W. Adams Street in Garfield Park, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call of a person shot a little before midnight and found the woman, who was unresponsive.

She had been shot in the right cheek and on the right side of her neck. She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators found that the shooting took place inside a home. Police found a gun at the scene.

A person of interest is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the person of interest or if any charges were filed.

The exact circumstances of the shooting were unclear as of early Saturday morning.