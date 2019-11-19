190 pounds of pot found in California man's RV during Chicago-area traffic stop: sheriff

article

Authorities say a California man was caught with $600,000 worth of marijuana after police searched his RV during a traffic stop in southwest suburban Joliet.

Sheriff’s deputies pulled over the RV on Interstate 80 near Briggs Street about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday when they noticed it riding in the rain without its headlights on, the Will County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The driver, 64-year-old Michael Glenn Silliman of Huntington Beach, California, told deputies he came from California to visit friends, but they suspected he had something in the vehicle and searched it, the sheriff’s office said.

They found 190 pounds of marijuana with a street value of $600,000, a THC vape pen and six grams of methamphetamine and a pipe, the sheriff’s office said.

Silliman was arrested and charged with with cannabis trafficking, manufacture/delivery of cannabis over 5 kilograms, possession of cannabis over 5 kilograms, possession of methamphetamine under 15 grams and possession of drug equipment, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police say Michael Silliman was driving this RV when they found 190 pounds of marijuana inside it. | Will County sheriff’s office

He was expected to appear for a bond hearing on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Starting Jan. 1, 2020, it will be legal in Illinois for people 21 and over to possess 30 grams of cannabis flower, 5 grams of cannabis concentrate and up to 500 mg of THC cannabis-infused product.