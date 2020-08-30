1,992 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, 11 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,992 new confirmed cases of COIVD-19 in Illinois on Sunday and 11 additional deaths.

Of the 11 deaths, eight were residents in Cook County.

IDPH is reporting a total of 233,355 cases, including 8,019 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 43,693 tests for a total of 4,016,782.

The seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent is 4.2 percent.

As of Saturday night, 1,472 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 328 patients were in the ICU and 155 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.