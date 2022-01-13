2 armed men rob truck stop convenience store in Highland, Indiana: police

Police in Indiana are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who robbed a Pilot Travel Center truck stop and gas station early Thursday morning.

Around 3:18 a.m., Highland police responded to the Pilot Travel Center located at 8150 Indianapolis Blvd. for a report of an armed robbery.

The store employees told police that two men entered the business, produced a handgun and stole an unknown amount of money from the cash register.

The men also took cartons of cigarettes, police said.

Two men rob truck stop convenience store on Jan. 13, 2022 in Highland, Indiana.

The two men then fled the scene in a black passenger car, possibly a Nissan, which had false plates attached to it.

Neither of the store employees were injured.

If anyone recognizes the men, they are asked to contact the Highland Police Department at 219-972-5071 or email jhildenbrand@highland.in.g.