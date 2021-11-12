2 armed robberies happened within minutes of each other in Old Town, Gold Coast

Two armed robberies were reported within minutes of each other in Old Town and Gold Coast.

At about 11:15 p.m., a 24-year-old man was walking in the first block of East Elm Street when he was approached from behind by a male offender with a firearm, police said.

The offender demanded the victim turn over his wallet and a bag, which contained a computer.

The victim complied, and the offender fled the scene, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Just five minutes later at about 11:20 p.m., a 72-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 200 block of West St. Paul when they were approached by a male offender armed with a handgun.

The offender ordered the victims out of the vehicle, police said.

The victims complied.

They were told to lay on the ground face down. Once the victims complied, the offender reached in the male victim's pocket and took his wallet before fleeing the scene, police said.

No injuries were reported, and the victims' vehicle was not taken in this incident.

There is no one in custody from either incident.