2 arrested after crashing stolen BMW into squad car during police chase

Two teens were arrested after leading police on a chase in a stolen car and crashing into a squad car Tuesday morning in the Fuller Park neighborhood.

After midnight, the Chicago police helicopter spotted two juveniles traveling in a white BMW that was stolen in a carjacking, police said.

Illinois State Police began to pursue them and the BMW rear-ended a marked CPD car in the 4800 block of South Wells Street, police said.

Two officers sitting inside the car were uninjured and refused treatment, police said.

The teens ran away from the vehicle in the 6700 block of South Union Avenue and were arrested following a brief foot chase, police said.

Charges are pending as Area One detectives investigate.