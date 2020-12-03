2 arrested for firing shots from vehicle on the Dan Ryan near Bronzeville

article

A man and woman were arrested Thursday morning for allegedly firing shots from a vehicle on the Dan Ryan near Bronzeville, according to preliminary information from Illinois State police.

About 3 a.m., a state trooper while on patrol on Interstate 94 allegedly saw a male passenger fire shots from the passenger-side window of a vehicle in the express lanes near 33rd Street, state police said. Troopers were able to make a traffic stop, and arrested both a woman driver and the male passenger.

The male was taken to the hospital with injuries not related to the shooting, state police said. No one else was injured.

All southbound express lanes of I-94 from 29th Street to 31st Street were closed for an investigation, state police said. About 6:25 a.m. all express lanes were reopened.