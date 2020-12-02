2 arrested for fleeing, evading police in suburban Orland Park

article

A man and woman were arrested for allegedly fleeing and evading police Monday in suburban Orland Park.

McCray Brisco-Bright, 33 of Chicago, was charged with misdemeanor resisting a peace officer, and Robyn Johnson, of Palos Park, was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace office, felony possession of a controlled substance and numerous misdemeanor traffic violations, Orland Park police said. She was also charged with retail theft and driving without a driver’s license.

About 6 p.m. officers saw a suspicious car parked in the Walgreens parking lot at 7960 159th St., and followed the car west onto 151th Street, police said. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop at 94th Avenue, and once they activated their emergency lights, the car attempted to flee.

The car drove through a red light and struck a car that was southbound, police said. The vehicle then veered into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on with an Orland Park police car.

After the crash the two passengers of the car, Brisco-Bright and Johnson, fled on foot, but were taken into custody a short time later, police said. While at the police station, Johnson was found to be in possession of a small amount of heroin.

An investigation also found that Johnson had stolen about $624 worth of cosmetic items from the Walgreens where the car was first seen by officers, police said.

They were both due in bond court Tuesday.