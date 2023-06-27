2 arrested, guns recovered in Chatham traffic stop

Two people were taken into custody and several weapons were seized after a traffic stop that left police officers injured Tuesday morning in the Chatham neighborhood.

Officers conducted a traffic stop around 1 a.m. in the 8100 block of South Champlain Avenue.

Investigation revealed one of passengers of the car was armed. Officers began to struggle with the passenger as they took him into custody.

The second male passenger tried to run away from the car was also arrested.

The officers suffered minor injuries during the arrest and were transported to a local hospital as a precaution, per CPD.

Multiple weapons were recovered, according to police. Charges are pending as Area Two detectives continue to investigate.