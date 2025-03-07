2 arrested in smoke shop burglary in Naperville
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Two men were arrested early Thursday after allegedly breaking into a smoke shop in Naperville, police said.
The backstory:
Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to a burglary at a business in the 1500 block of West Ogden Avenue. A caller reported hearing a crashing sound and then seeing two people dressed in black running from the store.
Police arrived to find broken glass at the scene and quickly located two suspects near Jefferson Avenue and Georgia Court.
Investigators determined that Elija Castillo, 20, of Joliet, allegedly threw a rock through the shop’s window and entered the store. As he left, he reportedly dropped stolen merchandise, which was picked up by Jason Crumpacker, 20, of Naperville, before the two fled, authorities said.
Both Castillo and Crumpacker were arrested and charged with one count of burglary.
No further information was provided.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Naperville Police Department