2 boys charged in fatal robbery of 86-year-old Chicago man

Two teenage boys have been charged in the fatal shooting and robbery of an 86-year-old man in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood last month.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with the first degree murder of Charles Hobson Sr., who was fatally shot and robbed on his front lawn in the 8100 block of South Throop Street on Sept. 23, according to Chicago police. The teen was scheduled to appear at a juvenile detention hearing on Friday.

A 16-year-old boy was also charged with two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking and possession of Hobson's 2023 Lincoln Nautilus SUV, police said.

The two teens were arrested on Thursday in the 2900 block of South Wabash, police said.

Surveillance video allegedly showed the two teens — one armed — walking up to Hobson Sr. and shooting him in the leg, according to police reports. One of the assailants then picked something up from the ground before they both fled.

Officers responding to a call of a person shot found Hobson Sr. lying unconscious on the grass and then spotted his missing SUV traveling through the alley behind his house, according to the reports. Hobson Sr. died about an hour later at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Blood was found on the grass in front of his home and inside his Nautilus.

Hobson Sr. drove Lincoln model vehicles for as long as his son could remember and had recently traded his 30-year-old Lincoln Continental for a 2023 upgrade, Charles Hobson Jr. said.

Hobson Sr. grew up in the Garfield Park neighborhood and was an entrepreneur who had various businesses, including two shoe stores on 47th Street in the 1960s, according to his son. He retired from entrepreneurship "about 10 to 15 years ago," his son said.