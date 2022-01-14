2 burglaries occur just minutes apart Friday

Two burglaries occurred just minutes apart in Avondale and North Mayfair early Friday.

According to police, an unknown offender broke out the front glass door of a bar and took an ATM in the 3500 block of North Pulaski Road, around 3:20 a.m.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

Police said just minutes later, in the 4600 block of West Foster Avenue, two males pried a door to retail store and gained entry.

The offenders took several items of merchandise before fleeing.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 NEWSLETTER

No one is in custody following both incidents, police said.

Advertisement

It is unclear if the two incidents are related. Area Five detectives are investigating.