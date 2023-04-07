2 businesses robbed at gunpoint within minutes on Chicago's NW Side

Two businesses on Chicago's Northwest Side were robbed at gunpoint by a group of men Friday morning.

Police say four men with guns entered a business in the 5600 block of Irving Park Road at 3:55 a.m. in Portage Park and demanded money. The group fled in a silver sedan in an unknown direction.

Just minutes later in Schorsch Village, at 4:03 a.m., three men robbed a business in the 6500 block of West Belmont Avenue at gunpoint. The offenders fled in a gray sedan westbound on Belmont.

No one was injured in either incident. Area Five detectives are investigating.