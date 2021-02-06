Expand / Collapse search
2 carjackings reported in Edgewater

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Edgewater
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for two men wanted in connection with two carjackings reported last week in Edgewater on the North Side.

The two men approached a person about 8:30 p.m. Jan. 26 in the 1500 block of West Granville Avenue and displayed a handgun before taking their vehicle, Chicago police said.

The men carjacked another person Monday night in the 900 block of West Granville Avenue, police said.

They were described as between 14 to 25 years old and wearing black jackets or black hooded sweatshirts, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.