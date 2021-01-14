2 carjackings reported in Hyde Park

Police are warning residents of a pair of carjackings reported Wednesday in Hyde Park on the South Side.

In each incident, a group of men approached a woman sitting in her vehicle, showed a handgun and demanded she get out, before driving away, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The first carjacking happened about 3:15 a.m. in the 1600 block of East 50th Place and the second about 6:50 p.m. in the 1400 block of East 55th Street.

The men are believed to be between 16 and 22-years-old, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380