2 charged after cops seize drugs from Aurora home

Two men were arrested after a search warrant at a home Sunday in west suburban Aurora.

Edwin Torres, 25, and 19-year-old Manuel Torres were both charged with possession of cannabis and manufacture/delivery of cannabis, Aurora police said.

A Special Operations Group received a tip about drug sales from a home in the 500 block of South Broadway, police said. A search warrant was executed Sunday night, and authorities seized more than 1,000 grams of cannabis, about 90 grams of cannabis wax, about 400 THC cartridges, other illegal drugs and cash.