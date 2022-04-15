2 charged after Orland Park cop kicked in face, guns and drugs found in vehicle: police

Two men were arrested Wednesday after Orland Park police officers found drugs and guns in the vehicle they were driving, police said.

Shortly before 7 p.m., police say officers patrolling the parking lot of Orland Square Mall noticed the smell of marijuana and three individuals exiting a blue vehicle to enter the mall.

Officers approached the vehicle and saw a backpack on the front passenger seat, a bag of weed, and a Glock handgun with an extended magazine on the rear floorboard, police said.

A short time later, police say one of the individuals returned to the vehicle and entered the driver’s seat. As officers began to approach him, he exited the vehicle with a black handgun in his hand, police said.

He then began to run through the mall parking lot to escape officers but tripped, police said. One of the pursuing officers went to jump on him, but the offender allegedly kicked the officer in the face and began to run away again.

The suspect then threw the gun to the ground and continued to flee but was eventually taken into custody by pursuing officers, police said. He was identified as 28-year-old Garcell D. James of south suburban Harvey, according to police.

Police say the handgun he discarded on the ground was recovered and loaded.

After further investigating, police say James is a convicted felon currently on parole for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He was charged with aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon.

Bond was set Friday at $100,000 for James.

Garcell James | Orland Park Police Department

Officers were able to locate the other individuals inside the mall and they were detained, police said.

Officers searched the vehicle and found another handgun, as well as a Draco AK-47 inside the backpack with a box of 9mm ammunition, police said.

Guns found in vehicle | Orland Park Police Department

The driver of the vehicle was arrested. He was identified as 26-year-old Deshaun Wesley of south suburban Dolton, police said. He’s been charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

Bond was set at $25,000 for Wesley.

Deshaun Wesley | Orland Park Police Department

The third individual has a concealed carry license and was released from the scene, police said.

The officer kicked in the face was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for his injuries and later released.