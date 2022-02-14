Orland Park police: Man, woman charged after 2 handguns found in fanny pack, vehicle

article

A Calumet City man and a Park Forest woman have been charged after Orland Park police found two guns in their possession last week.

At about 3:15 p.m. Friday, Orland Park Tactical Officers were investigating a suspicious unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot of Orland Square Mall.

While investigating, officers saw a handgun on the driver's side floorboard.

Officer's began researching the vehicle owner's identity, when three subjects returned to the vehicle, authorities said.

A man wearing a fanny pack, later identified as 32-year-old Nickolas Burch, allegedly entered the vehicle through the driver's side.

A woman, later identified as 33-year-old Kelly Turner, allegedly entered the passenger side of the vehicle, while a juvenile entered the back seat, authorities said.

Officers then approached the vehicle and told the three people to leave the car. Burch and Turner did not comply with the officer's request, authorities said.

Burch allegedly removed the fanny pack he was wearing and gave it to Turner.

Officers then opened Turner's door and removed her from the vehicle while she was still allegedly holding the fanny pack.

Burch allegedly refused to exit still, and officers ended up breaking out his window.

He eventually exited, and a loaded handgun was allegedly located on the floorboard.

Burch was taken into custody.

Turner, who owns the vehicle, was told that she was also going to be placed into custody.

When she heard this, Turner allegedly handed the fanny pack to the juvenile and instructed her to re-enter the mall and leave.

Officers searched the fanny pack and allegedly found a loaded handgun with an extended magazine.

Additionally, officers found Burch's wallet in the fanny pack which had a business card for his Federal Probation Officer, who was contacted and informed of the charges.

While investigating, officers discovered that Burch is currently on Federal electronic monitoring and parole for armed robbery and attempted murder.

Burch faces two counts of being an armed habitual criminal and a misdemeanor for resisting/obstructing.

Turner was charged with one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanors for child endangerment and resisting/obstructing.

On Saturday, Burch and Turner appeared in court where a judge set bond at $5,000 for each of them.