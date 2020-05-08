2 charged in drug deal stabbing near Crystal Lake

article

Two men have been charged in connection to a Thursday drug deal that left someone stabbed near Crystal Lake.

Zachary M. Nunes, 20, of Dwight, faces a count of aggravated robbery, two counts battery and a counts of unlawful delivery and possession of cannabis, the McHenry County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Edgar Cardoso, 22, of Woodstock, faces several drug charges.

The sheriff’s office said someone was stabbed in the hand during a drug deal about 8 a.m. in the 7500 block of Redwood Street, the sheriff’s office said. The person was treated and released from a hospital.

Nunes and Cardoso allegedly set up the transaction, and drove off before police arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

Police later served a search warrant at a home in Woodstock and arrested the pair, the sheriff’s office said. Police recovered more than $6,000 in cash from the home.

Court information was not immediately available.