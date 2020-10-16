2 charged in Loop looting

article

Two more people are facing charges in connection to widespread looting at downtown shops in August.

Kevin Marshall, 31, and 26-year-old Joseph Haney are each charged with felony counts of burglary and looting, Chicago police said.

Haney, of Country Club Hills, was arrested Thursday in the south suburb, while Marshall, of Chicago, was taken into custody the same day in west suburban Hillside, police said.

They are accused of looting from business in the downtown area in the early hours of Aug. 10, police said.

Authorities have said the looting began after rumors spread on social media regarding a police shooting in Englewood.

Marshall and Haney are expected to appear for bail hearings later Friday.