Two people were charged with burglary and looting, according to Chicago police.

Kiajuana Veal, 21, was charged with three felony counts of burglary and two felony counts of looting, according to Chicago police. Riley Lorne, 32, faces one felony count of burglary.

Veal and Lorne were allegedly identified as individuals seen looting in the Loop Aug. 10, police said.

The both remain in custody and are due in bond court Wednesday.