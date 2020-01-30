2 charged with fleeing traffic stop, striking Chicago police officer in Longwood Manor

article

Charges were filed against two men who allegedly fled a traffic stop early Thursday and struck a Chicago police officer in Longwood Manor.

Lamonte Powell, 27, of South Shore, faces a felony charge of battery to a police officer and misdemeanor counts of driving on a suspending license and fleeing and eluding, Chicago police said.

Ernest Hayes, 32, of Roseland, is charged with a felony count of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of possessing a firearm without a FOID, police said.

Police said officers stopped a black Dodge Charger about 12:50 a.m. near the intersection of 98th and Wallace streets when it suddenly took off, striking an officer as it fled. The officer was taken to a hospital in good condition.

The Dodge continued about three miles north to the 7600 block of South Lowe Avenue, where it crashed into a squad car, police said. They tried to run from the scene but were quickly taken into custody.

No other injuries were reported, police said. Both men are due in bond court this week.