2 Chicago cops shot by suspect, officers return fire, video shows

Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability released video and other materials Wednesday of an officer-involved shooting that occurred last month on Chicago's West Side.

Chicago police were notified of shots fired near the 3600 block of West Douglas Boulevard on May 16, 2021 at about 7:19 a.m., Supt. David Brown said in a news conference the day of the shooting.

Once officers arrived in the area, they received a description of the suspected individual by a local resident, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) said.

The individual was located and officers verbally engaged, but were ignored as the suspect continued down an alley in the direction of other officers, materials and videos show.

Officers once again verbally engaged with the individual. The individual then discharged a firearm, striking two officers.

Officers returned fire, striking the suspect, COPA said.

Both officers and the suspect were transported to local hospitals and survived their injuries.

"Today’s release within 24 days of the incident is consistent with our commitment to transparency and the timely release of video and other materials," said Interim Chief Administrator Andrea Kersten. "At a time when the public demands answers, specifically as it relates to officer involved shootings and the release of video footage, it is important that COPA remains the civilian oversight agency that is timely and trusted."

COPA’s investigation into the officer’s use of force is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional information is asked to contact COPA at (312) 746-3609 or visit chicagocopa.org for more information.

Materials released today include relevant body-worn footage, OEMC transmissions, Case Incident, Tactical Response and Arrest Reports, as well as ShotSpotter recordings which can be viewed by visiting https://www.chicagocopa.org/case/2021-1845.