2 Chicago high school football coaches make Illinois sports history
CHICAGO - Two Chicago women are tackling history.
For the first time ever in Illinois, the state saw two high school football teams go head-to-head with female coaches.
On one sideline was Christian Fenger High School's Jousecelyn Mayfield — the state's second female head coach.
On the opposite sideline was DuSable High School’s Konesha Rhea — the state's first female head coach.
The two are friends. Their relationship began in a youth football league a decade ago.
The historical significance of the matchup was not lost on these two pioneers who hope their example might motivate others.
A more experienced Fenger squad won the game Thursday night. But as Coach Mayfield says, there are no losers in this landmark battle.