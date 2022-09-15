2 Chicago high school football coaches make Illinois sports history

Two Chicago women are tackling history.

For the first time ever in Illinois, the state saw two high school football teams go head-to-head with female coaches.

On one sideline was Christian Fenger High School's Jousecelyn Mayfield — the state's second female head coach.

On the opposite sideline was DuSable High School’s Konesha Rhea — the state's first female head coach.

The two are friends. Their relationship began in a youth football league a decade ago.

The historical significance of the matchup was not lost on these two pioneers who hope their example might motivate others.

A more experienced Fenger squad won the game Thursday night. But as Coach Mayfield says, there are no losers in this landmark battle.