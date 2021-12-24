2 Chicago men arrested 30 minutes after stabbing 49-year-old man during robbery: police

article

Two Chicago men have been charged with stabbing a 49-year-old man during a robbery Thursday in Printer's Row.

Donta Thomas, 23, and Tyree Walker, 26, face two felony counts of armed robbery and one felony count of aggravated battery.

At about 6:08 a.m. Thursday, Walker and Thomas allegedly stabbed a 49-year-old victim during a robbery in the 1100 block of South State Street.

The two were arrested about 30 minutes after the stabbing.

They were placed into custody and charged accordingly.

No additional information was made available by police.