2 Chicago men charged in 2023 murder of 16-year-old boy

Two men are behind bars in connection with a teen's shooting death on the West Side late last year.

Tayjon Lane, 19, and Jaylyn Griffith, 20, are charged with the following, according to Chicago police:

One felony count of murder - first-degree

One felony count of conspiracy - murder - first-degree

Both of the men were arrested June 20. Police said Lane was taken into custody in the 700 block of N. Waller Avenue and Griffith in the 5000 block of W. Maypole.

Lane and Griffith were identified as suspects accused in a fatal shooting on Nov. 10, 2023, that occurred in the 5000 block of W. Madison.

Both suspects are accused of gunning down a 16-year-old boy in a hallway.

The victim, identified as Keshaun Rhodes, was struck in the back of the head and the abdomen, according to CPD. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

Lane and Griffith are set to appear in court on June 23 for a detention hearing.



