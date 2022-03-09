2 Chicago men charged with attempting to carjack man in Portage Park

Two Chicago men were charged with attempting to carjack a man in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood Tuesday night, police said.

According to Chicago police, John Carlos Fuentes, 23 and Michael Quinones, 33, were arrested less than 30 minutes after attempting to carjack a 35-year-old man in the 4000 block of North Lawler Avenue.

The pair were arrested in the 5100 block of West Irving Park Road just before 8:45 p.m., police said.

Fuentes was charged with one felony count of armed, attempted vehicular hijacking, and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, police said.

Quinones was charged with one felony count of armed, aggravated attempted vehicular hijacking, and one felony count as an armed habitual criminal, police said.

Both are due in central bond court Wednesday.

No additional information is available at this time.