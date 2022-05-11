2 Chicago men charged with stealing champagne from Binny's Beverage Depot in Orland Park

article

Two Chicago men have been charged with robbing a Binny's Beverage Depot in Orland Park in March.

On March 13, Orland Park police responded to a burglar alarm at Binny's Beverage Depot located at 103 Orland Park Place.

When officers arrived, they discovered that the front window of the establishment was compromised.

Video evidence showed several subjects smashing the front window with a sledgehammer, and stealing several cases of high-end champagne.

During an investigation, authorities learned that the subjects were involved in numerous other commercial burglaries throughout the Chicagoland and northwest Indiana areas.

Detectives later identified two of the subjects as Darrell Keller, 37, and Raymond Andrews, 24.

On April 21, $100,000 commercial burglary warrants were issued for both of the suspects.

Keller was located and arrested on May 4, and Andrews was located and arrested Wednesday. They were each charged with one count of commercial burglary.

Both suspects were held on their original $100,000 bonds.