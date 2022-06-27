2 Chicago men robbed Orland Park Ulta Beauty store twice: police

Two Chicago men are accused of robbing the Orland Park Ulta Beauty store twice this month.

Quashawn Scott, 21, and Raphyll Jordan, 21, were taken into custody for retail theft.

Scott and Jordan allegedly frequented multiple Ulta Beauty locations, and are responsible for the theft of over $200,000 worth of merchandise, police said.

The two men allegedly hit the Orland Park Ulta Beauty location Monday morning, as well as on June 8.

With the help of the Chicago Police Department, the suspects' vehicles were found along with stolen merchandise.

Scott and Jordan were transported to Orland Park Police Headquarters, where they will face multiple felony charges, police said.