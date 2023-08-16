2 Chicago neighborhoods to be sprayed for mosquitos

Based on data from the Chicago Department of Public Health, two neighborhoods will be sprayed with insecticide Wednesday evening.

The CDPH has a surveillance program in place to protect Chicagoans against the West Nile virus carried by adult mosquitos.

Surveillance shows a need for spray in Beverly and Washington Heights.

The spraying will begin at dusk tonight and continue through 1 a.m. Thursday. CDPH uses Zenivex, a material used to control mosquitos in outdoor residential and recreation areas approved by the EPA.

The spray is not harmful to people or pets and is routinely sprayed in residential areas across the nation, the CDPH says.

In addition to spraying, the CDPH places larvicide in catch basins to limit the number of mosquitoes that can carry the virus, and trapping mosquitoes throughout the city and testing them for West Nile virus. The data collected helps the department target high-risk areas for the virus.

CDPH says the best way to prevent the West Nile virus is to prevent mosquito bites by using repellent, eliminating standing water, keeping grass short and wearing long sleeves and pants when out at night.

This will be the first spray of the season in Chicago.

For a map of the spray zone, click here.