2 Chicago police officers hospitalized after being rear-ended in Ravenswood

Two Chicago police officers were injured after their car was rear-ended early Friday in the Ravenswood neighborhood.

The officers were stopped in traffic in a marked squad car around 2:29 a.m. in the 4700 block of North Clark Street when they were rear-ended by the driver of a Hyundai sedan, police said.

The officers were transported to local hospitals where they were listed in good condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the Hyundai was issued two citations.