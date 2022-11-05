2 Chicago police officers hospitalized following car crash on South Side

A car crash sent two Chicago police officers and another driver to the hospital early Saturday morning around 3 a.m.

Police say the officers were in a marked squared car traveling westbound when they collided with a Volkswagen sedan at the intersection of South King Drive and East 35th Street in the Bronzeville area.

The man driving the sedan was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition while the two officers were taken to an area hospital also in fair condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

There are no further details available at this time.