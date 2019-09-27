2 Chicago police officers hurt in NW Side crash

Two officers were hurt in a crash Friday on the Northwest Side after their squad car was struck by a drunk driver, according to police.

They were southbound in a marked squad car in the 6700 block of North Caldwell Avenue when a Ford Crown Victoria hit them from behind as they tried to make a left turn, Chicago police said.

The officers and the male driver of the Ford were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The male in the Ford will be cited as the crash appears to be alcohol-related, police said.