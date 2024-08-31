2 Chicago restaurant employees injured during robbery attempt

The Brief Two employees at Lola's Coney Island on Chicago's Near West Side suffered minor injuries during an attempted robbery, where the suspect fled after a brief scuffle and remains at large.



Two employees of a restaurant in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood suffered minor injuries during an attempted robbery Friday night.

Around 8:40 p.m., the suspect walked into Lola's Coney Island, located at 2858 West Chicago Avenue, and told the employees to give him their money, according to a report from Chicago police.

A scuffle began, and the suspect grabbed a knife and attacked a man and woman who were employees of the restaurant, police said.

The suspect fled the restaurant a short time later. It's not known whether he escaped with any money.

The two employees suffered minor wounds during the incident and refused medical treatment.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.