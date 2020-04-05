2 Chicago Target employees test positive for COVID-19

Two Chicago Target employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, store officials confirmed Sunday.

One employee works at the South Loop location, 1154 S. Clark St., and the other at the Near North Side location, 2656 N. Elston Ave., Target said.

“We’ve communicated directly with the impacted team members, who are in quarantine and following all health department guidelines, and we’ll pay them while they’re on leave,” Target said in an emailed statement.

Additionally, the chain has “worked quickly to deep clean and sanitize the stores,” which is the recommendation of public health experts.

The announcement comes a day after Walmart confirmed that two employees at an Evergreen Park Walmart store who contracted COVID-19 had died.