2 Chicago women charged with shooting at SUV near Jane Byrne Interchange

Two Chicago women have been arrested in connection with an expressway shooting near the Jane Byrne Interchange over the weekend.

Alana Carroll of Chicago, 21, and Kierra Henderson, 22, each face one count of attempted murder, Illinois State Police announced Monday.

Troopers responded to a call of a shooting about 9:46 a.m. Saturday on southbound Interstate 90 near the westbound Interstate 290 ramp, state police said. At the scene, troopers located a white Honda Pilot that was allegedly shot at by the two women.

[L-R] Alana Carroll and Kierra Henderson. (Illinois State Police)

The victim was not injured in the shooting, according to state police.

No further information was immediately available.