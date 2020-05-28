2 children among 5 seriously hurt in McKinley Park crash

article

Five people were seriously hurt, including two children, in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon in McKinley Park on the Southwest Side.

A Mazda was southbound about 4:16 p.m. in the 3600 block of South Western Avenue when the driver turned onto 36th Street and collided with a Nissan, Chicago police said.

The Nissan rolled over and the Mazda came to rest against a pole, police said. Five people who were in the Nissan were injured.

Two children were taken in serious-to-critical condition to Stroger Hospital, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

Three adults were in serious-to-critical condition, he said. Two went to Mt. Sinai Hospital while the third went to Stroger Hospital..

The driver of the Mazda did not go to a hospital, police said.