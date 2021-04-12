2 children among 7 injured in Englewood crash

Seven people, including two children, were injured in a multi-vehicle crash early Monday in Englewood on the South Side.

About 1 a.m., four vehicles crashed into each other in the 6900 block of South Normal Avenue, Chicago Fire officials said.

Seven people were injured in the crash, including two children that were transported to Comer Children’s Hospital, fire officials said.

One person was transported on serious to critical condition, fire officials said.

