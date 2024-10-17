2 children hit while riding electric scooter in Grand Crossing

A girl and boy were hospitalized after they were hit while riding a scooter Wednesday afternoon in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The 7-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy were riding an electric scooter around 3:40 p.m. when they were hit by a white van at the intersection of 69th Street and Stony Island Avenue, according to police.

Both children were taken to Comer Children's Hospital. The girl was listed in serious condition and police said the boy was in fair condition.

The driver of the van was uninjured and stayed at the scene after the crash. Police said no citations have been issued.

Major Accident detectives are investigating.