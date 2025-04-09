Joliet launches CERT program, preparing residents for disasters

The Brief Joliet has launched a new Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program with 35 residents in training to handle emergencies like fires, building collapses, and natural disasters. Volunteers are learning essential skills such as triaging victims, wound care, and weather spotting to help identify severe weather patterns like tornadoes. The program, inspired by the 1990 Plainfield F-5 Tornado, is part of a nationwide initiative, with 17 active CERT programs across Illinois as of April 2025.



As severe weather continues to increase in frequency and intensity—particularly over the last few years—local emergency management agencies are looking for creative ways to be prepared.

What we know:

In Joliet, a group of community volunteers are in training to become members of the city’s newly established Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).

Currently, 35 residents are signed up for the program, which consists of a nine-week course that will equip them to take charge during emergencies citywide.

The program was developed by the City of Los Angeles Fire Department in 1985 and has been adopted by agencies across the nation—but is brand-new to Joliet.

Residents are gaining the skills they need to handle a wide range of situations, including fires, building collapses, and natural disasters.

Dig deeper:

In class this week, the volunteers—who are everyday citizens—are learning how to triage victims, apply a tourniquet, treat burns, and other wound care.

The medical session, hosted at Joliet Fire Station 1 on Clinton Street, will provide crucial know-how to members. If—and when—participants get to a scene before first responders, their training will come into play.

While in training, the volunteers will also learn what it means to be ready for severe weather.

"We're going to teach all of our CERT members how to weather spot, which means they're going to learn how to identify cloud formations that may turn into tornadoes. They're going to learn how report it to law enforcement, to the National Weather Service. So that way, we're going to have 30 to 40 more eyes watching the skies, but we're also going to teach them safety with that. So we are going to teach them how to safely spot and safely notice weather patterns so they don't get themselves into trouble," said John Lukancic, director, Joliet Office of Emergency & Disaster Management. "It is very likely that these folks will be the initial responders to a disaster."

This summer marks 35 years since the August 28, 1990, Plainfield F-5 Tornado tore through Kendall and Will counties, taking the lives of 29 people and injuring 350 others.

It's a big reason Lukancic felt it was important to get a CERT program off the ground in Joliet.

At this time, Joliet's CERT program is for residents only.

There are 17 active CERT programs across Illinois as of April 1, 2025, according to the CERT Association of Illinois:

Village of Monee Emergency Management Agency (Village of Monee)

Alsip CERT (Village of Alsip)

Belle Terre CERT (Sussex County CERT Coordinator)

Fremont Township Cert (Mundelein, Libertyville, Grayslake)

Community Emergency Response Teams (Elk Grove Village Police Department)

Peoria County CERT (Peoria County)

Elburn Campton Hills Area CERT (Village of Elburn, Village of Campton Hills, and the Elburn & Countryside Fire Protection District)

Highland Park CERT (Highland Park)

Naperville CERT (City of Naperville)

Evanston CERT (City of Evanston Fire Department)

St Charles CERT (City of St Charles)

Metro East - St. Clair County Illinois (St. Clair County EMA)

Rock Valley College (Rock Valley College Police)

City of Joliet CERT (City of Joliet)

Wauconda CERT (Village of Wauconda)

What's next:

If you are interested in getting involved, and live in one of the communities listed above, you’re encouraged to reach out to your local agency.