Riot Fest to stay in Douglass Park through 2027 under new deal

Riot Fest is staying in Douglass Park through at least 2027, under a new agreement with the Chicago Park District that includes a larger commitment to invest back into the surrounding West Side community.

What we know:

The updated deal, announced this week, ensures the popular music festival will remain in the North Lawndale park for another three years.

The festival, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this fall, typically draws about 50,000 fans each September for three days of punk, rock, hip-hop and alternative music.

As part of the new agreement, 30% of Riot Fest’s permit fees will be reinvested directly into Douglass Park. That’s expected to amount to around $1 million over the next five years. Planned improvements include upgraded restrooms, a renovated entrance fountain, better infrastructure, restored grass and soil, and enhanced accessibility.

Festival director George Herrera said the new agreement reflects lessons learned from community feedback.

"Beyond the physical improvements, Riot Fest remains dedicated to this community year-round through our Riot Fest Beyond the Fest initiative," Herrera said.

What you can do:

Residents can submit improvement ideas through the Chicago Park District’s capital improvement suggestion portal.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how longtime concerns from neighbors about noise, traffic, hospital access, and park closures during the festival will be directly addressed.

What's next:

This year’s Riot Fest is scheduled for September 19–21. The full lineup is expected to be announced April 23.