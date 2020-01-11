2 children missing from Chicago have been found safe, police say

article

UPDATE JAN. 11, 2020: Police said late Saturday that the children had been found safe.

Two children were reported missing Friday from the same address in South Austin on the West Side.

Derricka Thomas, 13, and Derrick Thomas, 11, were last seen together about 8 a.m. in the 600 block of North Lamon Avenue, Chicago police said.

Derricka was described as a 5-foot-4, 140-pound girl with green eyes and sandy brown hair, while Derrick is a 4-foot-10, 97-pound boy with brown eyes and black hair, police said.

The elder Thomas was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with white lettering and a white book bag with flowers, police said. Derrick Thomas had on a gray Pelle Pelle jacket, a black school uniform and black Air Force One gym shoes, and was carrying a blue tie-dyed book bag.

Police could not confirm whether the two are siblings.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.